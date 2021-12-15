'And Just Like That...': Chris Noth explains why Carrie didn't call 911

Chris Noth talks about the latest twist in Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City love story. (Photo: WireImage)

Warning: This story contains And Just Like That... spoilers.

It hasn't even been one week and there are still a lot of questions about that major death in HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot. Okay, maybe just one major question: why on earth didn't Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw call an ambulance?

Final warning to stop reading now if you somehow don't know what happens in Episode 1. Even Peloton made an ad about it, though.

Mr. Big drops dead from a heart attack after taking a ride on his beloved Peloton stationary bike. Carrie, who was out at the time, rushes to his side when she returns home to find him dying in the shower. They share a final kiss and a tender moment — she even sacrifices her Manolo Blahnik's — but at no time does she whip out her cell cell phone and dial 911. According Chris Noth, who's played Carrie's on-again, off-again love interest since the 1998 premiere, the move was intentional and very thought out.

"It was very important for both of us to find a way to have that last moment together, not that she walks in and finds me dead in the bathroom," Noth told Vogue. "That was essential for me to come back to. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ. We've known each other a long time."

The actor had conversations about the plot twist with creator Michael Patrick King before agreeing to do the show.

"One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets. They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it's the end," Noth added.

"We knew that we had to have that, that I just shouldn't die alone in the bathroom. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully," Noth continued.

The actor wasn't sold on coming back for And Just Like That..., almost pulling a Kim Cattrall.

"When we were in discussions about it—because at first I balked at even the idea of coming back and dying — it just was like, 'Well, just let it be, you know?'" he explained. "I always know I'm gonna be taken care of by Michael Patrick King, in the writing and shooting and editing, so I felt very comfortable with dying."

Carrie and Big have had more than their fair share of ups and downs on-screen over the past 23 years.

"All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we're gonna be doing Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style," he quipped. "There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under."