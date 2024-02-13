‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Producer Wins Cesar-Hosted Toscan du Plantier Award in Paris

Marie-Ange Luciani, who produced Justine Triet’s Oscar-nominated film “Anatomy of a Fall,” won the Toscan du Plantier Award at a Paris ceremony hosted by the Cesar Academie on Monday.

Celebrating the year’s best producer, the Toscan du Plantier prize is voted on by 1,717 members, including artists and crew members who were previously nominated at the Cesar Awards, along with the governing body members of the Cesar Academie.

Luciani most recently produced “Anatomy of a Fall” with David Thion. Some of her best known credits include Robin Campillo’s Cannes prizewinning “BPM (Beats Per Minute).” Through her banner Les Films de Pierre, she has also been producing movies directed by Laurent Cantet, Claire Burger and Ursula Meier. Her pipeline includes the next movies by Campillo and Mona Chokri. She’ll be attending the Berlin Film Festival with the world premiere of Burger’s next film, “Langue etrangere,” playing in competition.

Tonight’s ceremony was attended by France’s new culture minister Rachida Dati, as well as Véronique Cayla, president of the Cesar Academie, as well as Ariane Toscan du Plantier, an elected member of the Cesar board.

Luciani wasn’t on hand to receive her award as she’s currently in L.A. with Triet. She was represented by Antoine Reinartz, who stars in “Anatomy of a Fall” and is nominated for a Cesar Award for his performance as a zealous prosecutor.

Triet’s movie is nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, director and actress (for Sandra Hüller), seven BAFTA’s and 11 Cesar awards. Hüller — the German actor who also stars in another best picture contenter ,”The Zone of Interest” — stars as a novelist who is put on trial following the mysterious death of her husband at their remote chalet. “Anatomy of a Fall” just won the Lumieres prizes in France for best film, screenplay and actress.

Reinartz posing with Luciani’s Toscan du Plantier award

