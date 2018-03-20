Analyzing the Crazy, Complicated Credits of Avengers: Infinity War

I’ve long been obsessed with star billing, the delicate art of negotiation that decides the order of where actors will be placed in the credits of their project. It involves contractual wrangling and supersized egos, and sometimes the results can be as revealing as any industry exposé. Do you remember when Richard Gere was billed over Julia Roberts on the poster for Pretty Woman, only for her to vault over him when they reteamed for Runaway Bride? Or when Gene Hackman took his name off the poster for The Firm because he was miffed by Tom Cruise’s above-the-title billing? Hell, if I was stabbed in the street, had only 15 seconds to live, and flagged over a stranger to help, I think I’d probably just spend that time with my Good Samaritan whispering, “Did it make any sense to you that American Horror Story: Coven billed its two black Oscar nominees Angela Bassett and Gabourey Sidibe as guest stars the whole season, even though they appeared in more episodes than most of the main cast?”

So when Avengers: Infinity War was announced, while most people were wondering which Marvel characters would die at the hand of supervillain Thanos, I was saving all my speculation for the billing block. The movie is an unprecedented team-up of characters that far outstrips even the last two Avengers casts, and it has to construct a plausible credit order for dozens of actors who have become big stars in their own franchises, and aren’t used to being 16th billed. How would Marvel manage it?

The answer is deliciously complicated. Let’s do a deep dive into the billing block at the bottom of that Infinity War poster, which has the tricky business of sorting 27 stars and leaving a few notable Marvel heroes out entirely.

The first five names in the billing block are the core, OG Avengers: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson. Even within that tried-and-true group of superheroes, though, there are some interesting credit placements. For example, this is the first time that Downey Jr., Marvel’s biggest star, has received a below-the-title credit since the original Iron Man. Is that his concession to the supersized ensemble? I’ve also got to hand it to Hemsworth’s lawyers: Though Evans was second-billed after Downey Jr. in the first Avengers movie, Hemsworth has taken that spot in the movies since, and now Evans is billed fourth after Ruffalo, who’s never even had a solo Marvel franchise. There remains only one constant: In every Avengers film, Johansson has been billed fifth. Call it the superhero glass ceiling.

