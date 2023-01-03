Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters

Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan

2023 Golden Globe Awards host Jerrod Carmichael will have more than a few notable names helping him present awards at the upcoming ceremony.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan will be among the presenters for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards as the ceremony airs live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST from the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Natasha Lyonne and Niecy Nash-Betts will also appear as presenters during the show, according to a HFPA press release.

Among the group of presenters, de Armas, 34, and Curtis, 64, are both nominated for awards at the ceremony in addition to serving as a presenter. De Armas was nominated for best actress in a drama for her starring turn in Blonde, while Curtis earned a best supporting actress nomination for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The upcoming ceremony will additionally feature Eddie Murphy as he receives the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille award and television producer Ryan Murphy, who will be honored with the show's 4th annual Carol Burnett award for his career's contributions to television.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Netflix Ana de Armas in Blonde (2022)

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin led Golden Globes nominations in December with eight, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five.

For television, Abbott Elementary received the most nominations with five, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each. There are 27 categories across film and television, with five nominees in each.

Jerrod Carmichael accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

The HFPA and NBC announced in December that comedian Carmichael, 35, will host the awards ceremony as it returns to NBC for the first time since 2021. He rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and as the creator and star of the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show.

Carmichael won an Emmy Award in September for outstanding writing for a variety special in his HBO comedy special Rothaniel, during which he publicly came out as gay as he taped the performance in front of a live audience at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City in February.

Though the award show was not televised in 2022, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were held in January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.