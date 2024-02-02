Amy Winehouse ‘Ain’t No Spice Girl’ in Latest Trailer for ‘Back to Black’

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' - Credit: Focus Features

Amy Winehouse’s meteoric rise is charted in the latest trailer for Back to Black, the upcoming biopic about the late British singer starring Industry actress Marisa Abela.

The new preview finds Winehouse establishing her lofty goals as an artist, milestones she would all-too-quickly reach worldwide: “Do you know what ‘Girl Power’ means to me? Sarah Vaughan, Lauryn Hill,” Abela’s Winehouse says in the trailer. “You need to know this: I ain’t no Spice Girl.”

Later in the trailer, the singer says, “I don’t write songs to be famous. I write songs ’cause I got to make something good out of something bad.” In addition to highlighting her music career, the trailer also spotlights Winehouse’s ill-fated marriage with Blake Fielder-Civil.

“The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black, that catapulted Winehouse to global fame,” Focus Features said of the biopic directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. “Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

“My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden,” Taylor-Johnson previously said in a statement. “I got a job at the legendary KOKO club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop, and street… A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA. I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just ’talent’… she was genius.”

Back to Black, one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2024, also stars Eddie Marsan as Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, and Juliet Cowan as Winehouse’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins. It was made with support from the Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing.

While previous trailers stated Back to Black would be released on May 10, the arrival has now been pushed back one week to May 17.

