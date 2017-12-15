Amy Smart's Husband and HGTV Star Carter Oosterhouse Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Makeup Artist

Carter Oosterhouse, the HGTV host and star of TLC’s Trading Spaces, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee.

A former makeup artist from the show, Kailey Kaminsky, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that she worked with Oosterhouse as his makeup artist in 2008. She alleged that he had coerced her into performing repeated oral sex acts during the show’s production.

She claimed the experiences led to her hospitalization for depression and unemployment from the show.

“At that point, I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion,” she said, admitting she agreed to his demands after he allegedly threatened her employment. “It was the first time. Then thereafter it was almost every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Oosterhouse, 41, who also serves as the host of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, denied anything between him and Kaminsky was not consensual. In a statement to PEOPLE, the carpenter and TV personality said he is “very passionate about what is happening right now with the #metoo movement, especially because I have so many strong women in my life, like my wife, mother, sister and of course my little baby girl. We are in a time of change for society and I am behind it 100%.”

Oosterhouse has been married to actress Amy Smart since 2011 and shares 11-month-old daughter Flora with her.

The HGTV star said he “had an intimate relationship with Kailey 9 years ago and it was 100% mutual and consensual. In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during out intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable.”

View photos Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart More

Kaminsky said the demands for oral sex came from Oosterhouse a year into her employment after he had gained fame from Trading Spaces.

She told THR he propositioned her while they were both running errands during a location shoot in his hometown of Traverse City, Michigan — which she found surprising because she said she identifies as a lesbian.

“He’s like, ‘You know what would be a good idea?’ If you went down on me,’” she said. “I was shocked — it was so random. I said, in my sarcastic way, ‘Well, that’s not sexual harassment at all.’ He said, ‘I just think it would be fun.’ I made it clear that I did not think it would be fun. Still, I thought he was just goofing around.”

Despite her refusals, Kaminsky told the outlet Oosterhouse continued to request oral sex from her until one day an encounter left her reeling.

While on the way to a project site, she said, he pulled over and asked her, “’Do you enjoy your job? I said I did and in fact would like to work more, handling more of his personal appearances outside of the show. He said, ‘Well, I can help you with that. But you need to do something for me.’”

Kaminsky said she interpreted the conversation as affecting her livelihood, and said she agreed to a sexual relationship with him.

Despite this, she told THR that there was no reciprocal physical intimacy and that “when he would assault me, he insisted on finishing on my face — every time — knowing that I had to go back out and work. I asked him about that. He said, ‘It’s just what I wanted to do.’”