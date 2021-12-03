Amy Schumer urges people to ‘fight, fight, fight’ for access to safe abortions

Amy Schumer urges people to "fight, fight, fight" abortion restrictions. (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer is urging people to continue the "fight, fight, fight" for reproductive freedom.

As the Supreme Court decides whether to end the constitutional right to abortion, the actress and comedian calls the situation "f**king sick."

"She had this pin before Roe v Wade," The Humans star wrote of a woman on the street wearing a badge with a crossed-out hanger on it. "She said she never thought she’d have to take it out again," after the 1973 landmark decision protecting a pregnant woman's choice to have an abortion.

The current court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, is weighing a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Also pending in Texas is a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Those decisions could have implications for states across the country as they could more severely limit access to the procedure. The decisions are expected by the end of the court's term in June.

"What are they gonna do when their white privileged sons get a girl pregnant at the IV leagues they cheated them into?" Schumer said of conservatives hoping to restrict abortions.

Schumer went on to say, "This is why I got arrested to try and stop [the Brett] Kavanaugh confirmation while I was pregnant" in 2018. During Wednesday's hearing about the Mississippi law, Kavanaugh, appointed by former President Donald Trump, suggested he's inclined to uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion.

Amy Schumer is arrested amid protests over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States in 2018. (Photo: Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Are girls going to only apply for colleges on states where they will have access to reproductive rights?" Schumer wrote.

Schumer reminded her followers that "Planned Parenthood is where people get birth control and cancer screenings," not just abortions.

She ended by saying, "This is f***ing sick. Fight fight fight."