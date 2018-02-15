Amy Schumer shares shots of star-studded wedding

Hollywood actress Amy Schumer has shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her wedding to Chris Fischer.

The comedian, 36, confirmed reports she had wed Fischer this week as she posted several shots of the ceremony on Instagram on Thursday.

Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance at the wedding – which reportedly took place in Malibu – as was Jake Gyllenhaal and a number of other stars.

One photo shows the happy couple joined by a pair of puppies at the ceremony, while Lawrence is seen planting a kiss on Schumer’s head in another.

Fischer, a chef, was first linked to Schumer in November 2017.

In a second Instagram post, Schumer told fans “I’m not pregnant”, adding: “And no gifts but thank you for asking.”

She also asked fans to consider donating to Everytown For Gun Safety – a non-profit organisation which advocates gun control – in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

In 2015 two women, Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, were killed as they watched Schumer’s rom-com Trainwreck when a gunman stormed the cinema in Louisiana.

Schumer wrote: “Thought of Mayce [sic] and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”