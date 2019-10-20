Amy Schumer Says She and Husband Chris Fischer Had the 'Best Time' at Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding

Amy Schumer is already cracking jokes about her close friend Jennifer Lawrence‘s wedding.

The day after the Hunger Games star tied the knot with art dealer Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island, Schumer, 38, poked fun at her and husband Chris Fischer’s apparent outfits for the reception.

“Chris and I had the best time #balmain,” Schumer wrote of her since-deleted Instagram photo of Tilda Swinton‘s The White Witch standing beside her servant dwarf from the 2005 fantasy film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

The Trainwreck actress, who gave birth to her and Fischer’s son Gene Attell in May, was among many celebrity guests who attended Lawrence’s wedding on Saturday. Others included Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.

The ceremony took place at a mansion in Newport that was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

A source told PEOPLE that Lawrence, 29, wore a Dior dress for her happy day.

Six weeks after Schumer welcomed her first child, the comedian posted a hilarious text message exchange between her and longtime pal Lawrence to her Instagram Story that showed Lawrence having a hard time with the comedian’s new sleeping schedule.

“You up? I have a question about [Handmaid’s Tale],” the actress texted Schumer on a night in June, before asking her friend a plot-related question about the Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss.

When Schumer didn’t immediately respond, Lawrence followed up with more.

“I can’t remember where I left off,” she wrote. “Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby.”

“Wow,” Lawrence added in a separate message. “Ur really asleep before 11. I’ll be damned.”