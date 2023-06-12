Amy Schumer Says She Couldn't Play With Son Gene Amid Struggle With Ozempic Side Effects

Amy Schumer is getting candid about the side effects of Ozempic.

While the comedian "immediately invested" in the type 2 diabetes medication—which is now being popularly used as a weight-loss drugs in Hollywood—about a year ago, she said it left her unable to spend time with her and husband Chris Fischer's 4-year-old son, Gene.

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," Amy explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 8, "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."

Ultimately, the Trainwreck star decided using Ozempic was not "livable" for her. Nonetheless, she's still urging other celebrities to come clean about taking Ozempic.

"Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" she continued. "Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."

She added, "Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

The 42-year-old is not the only person to speak out about using Ozempic. Chelsea Handler and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie have also shared their experiences, as well as Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi.

Gracie said on Instagram she used Ozempic to assist with her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis, while Chelsea revealed in January that she was prescribed the medication.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," the 47-year-old said on Call Her Daddy. "I didn't even know I was on it. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'"

As for Golnesa, she was open about using injection shots of Semaglutide—the generic version of Ozempic—for weight loss.

"I don't see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure," the Shahs of Sunset star told Entertainment Tonight last month, "just talk about it because there's so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did."

A rep for the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic, previously told E! News in a statement that Ozempic is "not approved for chronic weight management." The organization said that Ozempic is intended to treat type 2 diabetes, improve blood sugar and minimize risks of major cardiovascular events for adults with the condition.

