Amy Schumer reveals that she was raped

Amy Schumer has revealed that she was raped when she was younger.

Speaking to Katie Couric on her Wonder Women podcast, she said: “I’ve been flat-out raped.

“But there are so many other kinds of sexual misconduct. We’ve all – every woman I know, every woman in this room – we’ve all had these experiences.

“And in this current climate, it brings these things up and you go ‘God, none of that was OK.’”

The 36-year-old actress and comedian has previously spoken about her first ever sexual encounter being ‘non-consensual’ in her autobiography The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo.

“I didn’t think about it until I started reading my journal again,” she told Marie Claire in 2016.

“When it happened, I wrote about it almost like a throwaway. It was like, ‘And then I looked down and realized he was inside me.’ He was saying, ‘I’m so sorry’ and ‘I can’t believe I did this.’”

Schumer also discussed the sex scandals engulfing Hollywood with Couric, specifically talking about the case of friend and fellow comedian Aziz Ansari.

Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman he went on a date with last year, with details of the date making it into the media.

Schumer explained that while not every case may be criminal, it’s important that such encounters are brought out into the open.

“If you have a doctor that makes you uncomfortable, or you get a massage, or you have a date with someone and they coerce you in a situation like the Aziz [Ansari] one, I don’t think there’s any sort of criminal charge, but I think that it’s good for everybody to learn that that behaviour’s not acceptable,” she said.

“It’s not a crime, but it’s not cool. And it can still really mess with a woman.

“We just can’t let things continue the way they’ve continued, because there are so many different levels of it.”

Parks and Recreation star Ansari was accused of ignoring signals that his date was uncomfortable with his sexual advances, and persisted regardless.

He’s since said he believed the encounter to be ‘completely consensual’, and was ‘surprised and concerned’ by the accusations.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see Aziz’s career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that’s where people’s minds go,” Schumer went on.

“They go ‘Does he deserve this?’ And it’s really not about that. I think it’s about expressing and showing women that that behaviour is not okay and not only can you leave, but you need to leave. Because then the women who come after you, you’re leaving a mark for them too.

“He’s been my friend and I really feel for the woman. I identify with all the women in these situations.

“Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy.’ I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?’”

