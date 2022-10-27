Amy Schumer Returning to Saturday Night Live for Her Third Hosting Stint

Amy Schumer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amy Schumer is headed back to Saturday Night Live's famed Studio 8H!

SNL announced on its official Instagram account on Thursday that the comedian will host SNL for the third time on Nov. 5, with musical guest Steve Lacy.

Schumer, 41, previously hosted the long-running weekend sketch comedy show on Oct. 10, 2015, and May 12, 2018.

RELATED: The Kardashians: Kim Jokes About Her Sex Tape While Practicing Her SNL Monologue with Amy Schumer

She last appeared during Kim Kardashian's hosting sting in October 21, when the SKIMS founder enlisted a parade of stars — including Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and real Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron — for a sketch parodying The Bachelor.

Kardashian, 41, also later revealed on The Kardashians that Schumer had helped her with her monologue.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Recycles Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Gift Box into a Toy Bin for Son Gene's Trucks

Most recently, Schumer returned to the small screen with the fifth season of her beloved comedy series Inside Amy Schumer.

"Bringing back this show has really been so fun," Schumer, 41, told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month.

"I just want to make people laugh and I'm proud of this new season," she said. "Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.