Amy Schumer responds to backlash over Nicole Kidman joke

Amy Schumer has responded to the criticism over her Nicole Kidman joke.

The Trainwreck star took to Instagram, posting a screenshot from her notes app with an explanation behind the quip she made about how Kidman was seated at the US Open.

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn’t seem like how a human sits,” Schumer wrote on 15 September. “I was not making fun of how she looks.”

Schumer said her intention was harmless, adding that she believes the film producer to be “beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time”.

The comedian also condemned the attention surrounding the joke amid all other news.

