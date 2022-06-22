Amy Schumer Explains Why She Let Go Her Doula, Penn Badgley's Wife, While Recovering Postpartum

Amy Schumer is getting candid about her postpartum experience and sharing why she let go her doula following her son's delivery.

On Wednesday's episode of Penn Badgley's Stitcher podcast Podcrushed, the comedian explains that her insecurities after welcoming son Gene David played a big role in why she let go Badgley's wife Domino Kirke, who was Schumer's doula through her pregnancy.

"The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to [Domino], after I had Gene, I was recovering from a c-section," Schumer begins. "Domino is like a goddess. She's an actual floating siren around the house. And she's so just lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member."

"And, I just felt so vulnerable. I was like, I can't have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out," she tells Badgley. "I just didn't have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, I think you can't come anymore."

Schumer, 41, welcomed her first child in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer, 42, whom she married in February 2018.

Shortly after welcoming son Gene, now 3, Schumer opened up on Instagram about how "lucky" she was to have Kirke by her side every step of the way.

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh—," she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo that showed the new mom cradling her newborn in her arms.

"Men are cool and whatever but women are f— warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth," she wrote, before shedding some light on the role doulas can play throughout the pregnancy experience.

Continuing, the mother of one wrote: "What do doulas do? I don't totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can."

Schumer, who struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition which is marked by persistent sickness often leading to dehydration and weight loss — throughout her pregnancy, went on to thank all of the doctors and nurses she met with during all her trips to the hospital.

"Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything," she added.