Amy Schumer tests positive for COVID-19 — just a few days about joking about feeling a 'little smug' about not having caught it yet

Amy Schumer has COVID-19, the comedian revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post on Saturday. The Life & Beth star was forced to cancel her appearance at the Netflix is a Joke festival Saturday night, though she did perform at the festival on Friday prior to testing positive.

"I am sad to say I have to cancel my show in L.A. tonight. I am the first woman to ever get COVID," Schumer, 40, joked to her Instagram followers. “I tested positive for COVID-19 about an hour ago, so yeah, please, I don’t know ... but at least my hair looks good.”

Though the Trainwreck actress didn't describe her symptoms in detail, she appears to be experiencing at least some congestion or coughing. Schumer later returned to Instagram to post a video demonstrating her deeper new voice, which she likened to controversial Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

"COVID has given me this incredible Elizabeth Holmes voice," she said, referencing the subject of the Hulu series The Dropout. "This is what I sound like now I have COVID."

Schumer, who shares 3-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, added that she's feeling "lonely and bored [because] I'm away from my family." On the bright side, she noted that the separation could be "great, because they won't get it I hope."

The self-proclaimed "COVID pioneer" wondered in her caption whether she could take the oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid while being on the antidepressant Lexapro, and asked fans to send her suggestions of what to watch during her isolation period.

As it happens, Schumer's COVID-19 bout comes just days after she marveled that she hadn't yet tested positive for it during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night. After Meyers pointed out that she's one of the few people he knows who had yet to get COVID, Schumer jokingly pointed to the sky and quipped, "[God's] looking out."

"I'm a little smug about it," she joked. "I haven't had it yet."