Amy Schumer clarifies Oscars joke poking fun at Kirsten Dunst after criticism over apparent dig

Amy Schumer has clarified that her Oscars dig at Kirsten Dunst was staged with the actor.

During Sunday night’s (28 March) ceremony, Schumer – who hosted alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall – cracked a joke about Dunst being a “seat filler” at the event.

Schumer has since revealed that the Bring It On star was “in on” the joke following backlash to her comment, which many believed to be an unscripted joke at Dunst’s expense.

She addressed the criticism on Monday (28 March), writing on Instagram: “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on.”

The Trainwreck star concluded: “Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

During the ceremony, Schumer picked out Dunst as an example of a seat filler, meaning an audience member who fills in for a celebrity when they have to leave their seat so that it doesn’t appear empty on television.

Schumer grabbed Dunst’s hand and pulled her out of her seat, stating: “OK, here’s a seat filler. Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?” before she leaned over Dunst to tell Jesse Plemons (whom Dunst is married to): “Jesse, I loved you in Power of the Dog.”

Plemons then responded: “You know that was my wife, Amy,” to which Schumer replied: “You’re married to that seat filler?”

Co-host Amy Schumer, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst are seen during the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Getty)

Dunst and Plemons were both nominated for their supporting roles in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Both actors, however, lost out in their categories – to Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, respectively.

