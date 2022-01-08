Amy Schneider sets another record on "Jeopardy!" in her 28th win. (Photo: Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider just joined the best of the best in the show's history.

On Friday's show, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, added $42,200 to her total winnings, crossing the $1 million mark in her 28th win. With her $1,019,001, Schneider is the fourth person to achieve the feat in non-tournament play. She joins famed players Ken Jennings ($2,520,700 in 74 games), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216 in 32 games) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601 in 38 games). Not bad company!

"It feels amazing, it feels strange," Schneider told the show. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."

Still, Jeopardy! fans won't be too surprised. Schneider has broken record after record since she first appeared in Nov. 17 episode. By the end of that month, she had become the very first transgender contestant to qualify for the show's revered Tournament of Champions. She hit another milestone on the Dec. 24 show, when she became the woman with the highest winnings ever. By year's end, she had won more games than any previous female player and more than all but three males: again, Jennings, Holzhauer and Amodio.

Schneider told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview last month that just being on the long-running game show has been a very big deal for her.

"I've always watched it and I've also always been interested in learning facts and stuff," said Schneider, whose parents introduced her to the show when she was in kindergarten. "And as I mentioned on the show, in eighth grade I was voted Most Likely to Be on Jeopardy! One Day. It was always sort of in my mind that it might be something I did at some point."

While she's doing remarkably well in the quiz show competition, Schneider has had a rocky last little while personally. She revealed Monday that she had been robbed at gunpoint over the weekend and then fallen ill. The good news is that she was feeling "mostly better."