Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes mediating with ABC amid suspension: 'It's all a huge mess,' says source

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's fate at GMA3 unclear as the two begin a mediation with ABC.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's fate at ABC News is still unclear almost two months after they were yanked off the air. The GMA3 co-anchors were temporarily sidelined amid their headline-making romance as a source tells Yahoo Entertainment the network has yet to conclude its review. However, Holmes and Robach — who separately enlisted high-powered attorneys to navigate this process — may soon get an indication as to what's next.

According to multiple reports, executives will hold a mediation session on Thursday with the journalists regarding their jobs. It seems there are a few more issues plaguing Holmes than Robach, though.

Entertainment Tonight confirms ABC learned of a third woman who allegedly had an office romance with Holmes. The woman, more than a decade younger than Holmes, was also a subordinate, like the two others.

"This third staffer was no secret to most ABC employees, especially those at GMA who worked closely with her during that time," an insider told ET. "The question now is, will this latest revelation speed up the investigation and force ABC to decide T.J. and Amy's fates sooner rather than later?"

Yahoo confirmed Holmes's interoffice affairs are part of ABC's investigation, but the insider believes his relationship with Robach is being looked at differently as she's his peer. But, to put it bluntly, the source says: "It's all a huge mess."

Neither ABC News nor lawyers for Holmes and Robach are commenting.

As the scandal unfolded in early December, ABC News President Kim Godwin seemingly stood by Robach and Holmes, telling staffers the consensual relationship "is not a violation of company policy." But the network quickly shifted gears. Holmes and Robach, who hosted GMA3 for two days after their romance was outed in the press, were suspended as the network launched an internal review. It was widely reported that Holmes had at least two other affairs. A third was revealed last week. Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig for a decade before filing for divorce last month.

A second insider tells Yahoo that none of this should be Robach's problem.

"That has nothing to do with her," the source maintains.

A source tells People that ABC is struggling to "figure out what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any.

"A lot of higher ups at the show think they should be fired," the insider reveals. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out."

In the meantime, Holmes and Robach are riding out the drama together. Multiple sources tell Yahoo the two "are still very much still dating." It's their future at ABC that's unclear.

