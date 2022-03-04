Amy Poehler on how Lucille Ball influenced her while making 'Lucy and Desi' documentary

Amy Poehler, who directed the upcoming Lucy and Desi documentary on Amazon Prime, talks to Yahoo Entertainment about how Lucille Ball influenced her as a comedic actress.

DESI ARNEZ: I'd you to meet my favorite redhead, the mother of my children, ladies and gentlemen. Lucille Ball.

KEVIN POLOWY: I got to imagine this one was personal for you. How would you describe the influence that Lucille Ball in particular had on you as a comedic actor?

AMY POEHLER: I love watching the way that Lucy and Desi approached their work. I knew they were talented. I knew Desi was an incredible musician, and Lucy was an incredible performer. And I knew all those things. But when I really got to know them as people, I found it really inspiring the way they had a very clear sense of what they wanted to do. They went for it, and they kept betting on themselves over and over again. They took huge risks. And they really paid off. And they were two outsiders in an industry that didn't open doors for women and Latin men.

KEVIN POLOWY: This doc follows closely on the heels of a narrative version of this story that a lot of people saw, "Being the Ricardos." Do you see these as companion pieces in any way?

AMY POEHLER: You know, it's a documentary. So we're trying as best we can to figure out a way in which to approach this big lives. I think by creating this three act structure I'd like to think that Desi and Lucy were making their own music, and then they met, and they made the kind of best version of their music together. Like they mashed up their music.

And then act three is them when they part. And what does it look like and sound like when they're on their own. It was really important that, just like the show, which practiced this rupture and repair cycle, we wanted to try to mirror that in the way that life does, which is not linear. It's not perfect. It doesn't have as many jokes.

I think that what was really helpful about that structure is it allowed us to tell a lot about what they did as innovators and artists. It keeps you emotionally invested in them.

LUCILLE BALL: You don't necessarily have to be a funny person to get a laugh. I'm not a funny person.

KEVIN POLOWY: Lucille Ball says at one point in the film, it's very memorable. She says, you don't have to be funny to get a laugh. I'm not a funny person. Do you think that was true of her? Or true for a lot of comedians? Or should be sort of being modest in that moment.

AMY POEHLER: No, I think Lucy-- she came into comedy through the actor's door. Meaning she liked to play things very grounded. She looked at all things from an actor's perspective and not from a comedian's perspective. She was not a stand up comedian, right? She took her craft very seriously. But I think she believed, like-- and this is why the show continues to be so watchable-- is Lucy isn't playing things funny. There's a very big difference. She's playing things very real.

The situations are bizarre, and the characters, and even sometimes the language and the writing. But Lucille Ball the actress is always trying to find some kind of truth in the moment. Lucy does feel like she has two feet on the ground, even if she's really up in a hot air balloon. And so I understand what she means by that. As she was coming at the work in a different perspective, in a different way. I mean, I don't think Lucille Ball ever even tried to be funny. That makes sense? But she had great respect for physical comedy, she studied it. She worked with Red Skelton and Buster Keaton. Like she really worked hard to know what she was doing.