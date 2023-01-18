Amy Grant explains that she's struggling with memory loss 6 months after accident

Amy Grant performs Nov. 29 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Amy Grant's memory is still coming back to her, almost six months after a bicycle accident.

"So far, right now, I use a teleprompter," Grant told E! News ahead of her performance at a benefit concert celebrating A&M Records founder Jerry Moss on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles. "There's one tonight. I'm so glad. I used a teleprompter on the Christmas Tour."

The 2022 Kennedy Center honoree says that she has other memory issues in her personal life.

"Honestly, I can't remember what I don't remember," she said. "So, I was at dinner the other night with a high school friend. We used to spend the night at each other's houses. I said, 'I'm embarrassed to ask you, are you and your husband still together?' She said that Douglas died seven years ago, and it was like I had just heard it for the first time!"

Grant joked that her excuse comes in handy when she forgets someone's name.

"Everyone should do this," she said. "It makes life easier to just say the truth of what is."

The accident occurred when the Grammy-winning Christian singer was biking, notably while wearing a helmet, struck a pothole in a park. While she's back on stage now, she had to postpone several concerts last fall as she recovered.

Singers Vince Gill and Amy Grant attend the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

These days, she's also feeling well enough to have recently hosted her niece's wedding at the Tennessee farm that belongs to her and husband Vince Gill. But after she mentioned in an interview that the nuptials would mark the family's "first bride and bride" event, she received some hate, which she appears to have shrugged off.

"I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole," she told People of the reaction on social media. "I love my family, I love those brides. They're wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them."

Grant said she had offered the farm as the venue simply because the engaged couple were seeking a "beautiful place" to swap vows. It's where she and Gill married in 2000.

"Honestly, from a faith perspective," the "Baby, Baby" artist explained, "I do always say, 'Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other. I mean, hey — that's pretty simple."