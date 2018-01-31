Fired ‘Amusement Park’ Helmer Disputes Misconduct Claims, “Considering His Legal Options” – Update

UPDATED with Dylan Brown statement, 7:55 PM: The attorney for the fired director of Paramount’s Amusement Park tonight responded to the claims of misconduct made by multiple women. Said Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer in Los Angeles: “Mr. Brown disputes these allegations. They are defamatory, and he is considering his legal options.”

PREVIOUSLY, 3:47 PM: Director Dylan Brown has been fired from Paramount’s animated film Amusement Park after multiple women made “allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct.”

“We are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace that is free of harassment or inappropriate conduct, so we take allegations of misconduct and impropriety very seriously,” a Paramount rep said in a statement. “We received allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct by Dylan Brown in the workplace and we conducted a thorough investigation, and he is no longer employed by the company.”

Brown was let go a week and a half ago after Paramount’s investigation.

Pixar veteran Brown was making his feature directing debut on the animated project, having worked on the Disney toon unit’s Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles and Monsters, Inc, among others. He was set to direct a Nickelodeon series based on Amusement Park that was slated to bow in 2019 after the movie’s release.

Amusement Park features a big-name voice cast that includes Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver. Written by Lino DiSalvo, the film has a March 2019 release date, which already had been pushed back from August 2018.

No word yet on a replacement director, whether the pic will keep its targeted date or the status of the planned Nick series.

THR first reported the firing.

