Sophia Bush, Ryan Eggold team for 'Stop the Bleed' PSA for Ukraine

New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold and Good Sam‘s Sophia Bush contributed their time and talents for a new “Stop the Bleed” PSA to help war victims in Ukraine.

Many Ukrainians don’t have access to the internet, so the goal of the Stop the Bleed campaign is to make sure the PSA spreads virally worldwide to reach as many civilians as possible with the lifesaving information. Co-stars of Eggold and Bush like Alejandro Hernandez, Conner Marx, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Sandra Mae Frank also helped with the PSA, which shares simple life-saving skills to stop deadly bleeding.

Both New Amsterdam and Good Sam are well known in the Ukraine. Good Sam showrunner Katie Wech and New Amsterdam showrunner David Schulner played a pivotal role in making the PSA a reality.

Maniac Productions founder Michael Seitzman (North Country, Quantico) wrote the PSA script with input from physicians from The American College of Surgeons, the American Red Cross, the Uninformed Services University’s National Center for Disaster Medicine & Public Health and Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Mass General Brigham. A Ukrainian surgeon from Brigham

and Women’s Hospital/Mass General Brigham translated the script into Ukrainian for the subtitles.

Other medical organizations are supporting the PSA, including the American Association for Emergency Psychiatry, American College of Emergency Physicians, American Heart Association, Trauma Center Association of American, Children’s Hospital Association, Stop the Bleed Coalition and Stop the Bleed Education Consortium. Originally created to provide bystanders with simple healthcare tools, the Stop the Bleed campaign was launched by the White House in 2015.

