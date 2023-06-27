Among the Glut of Corny Barbiecore Merch, This Barware Set Is Actually Pretty Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



The idea of Barbie, aesthetically speaking, is undeniably playful (childish?), bold (obnoxious?) and camp (gaudy?). Basically, anything hot pink and bedazzled has a very good chance at being perceived as corny, which is why the Barbiecore trend, which began creeping up on runways and red carpets over two years ago, even before Greta Gerwig’s high-wattage film was announced in 2021, dominated headlines.

Basically, is Barbiecore chic or corny? The best Barbiecore merch is both.



Among the glut of fuchsia-hued merch that has launched this summer — from Barbie Lego sets and Barbie roller skates to Barbie pillow cases and Barbie underwear — few have passed the chic-corny test. Which is why this Barbie x Dragon Glassware Barware set, which came out at the beginning of the year, has managed to stand out amidst the relentless string of Barbie collaborations.



The eight-piece glassware collection, which can be purchased separately or in a uniquely curated bundle, includes long-stemmed champagne flutes, stemless wine glasses, stemless martini glasses, whiskey glasses and coffee mugs — all constructed out of the artisan, hand-blown glass that Dragon Glassware is famous for.



So, what makes it Barbiecore? Well, it’s bright pink and the coasters are adorned with the franchise’s signature logo in gold lettering. But what makes it special is that it would look just as at home in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse as it would on the bar cart of a respectable, human and non-plastic adult.



Each piece in the collection features the Dragon Glassware’s signature designs, meaning none of the company’s luxurious spirit is lost with its Barbie-fication. The stemless wine glasses, which come in both magenta and pink, boast a gorgeously crafted spiral design that indents on either side for a natural-feeling hold. The double-walled martini glass is another stand-out piece, whose extra insulation helps drinks retain cold temperatures.

Shop the entire Barbie x Dragon Glassware collection below, and you be the judge: is it corny, chic, pink…or all of the above?

