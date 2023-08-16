Amid The Maui Fires, Oprah Is Being Called Out For Her "Stolen Land"
"If Oprah wanted to help, she’d give up the land she’s stolen."
Oprah Winfrey, who is a part-time Maui resident, handed out supplies to evacuees at emergency shelters there on Thursday amid what she calls "overwhelming" devastation.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
U.S. House lawmaker Rep. Don Bacon said the FBI warned him that China-backed hackers who used a stolen Microsoft key to raid the email accounts of senior U.S. government officials also accessed his email accounts. In a tweet, the Republican congressman from Nebraska said the FBI notified him on Monday that the Chinese government "hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year," citing a previously disclosed vulnerability in Microsoft's cloud. The disclosure comes two months after the hack occurred, suggesting that the FBI is still notifying those affected.
EG.5 — or “Eris,” as it’s been nicknamed — was detected in the U.S. in April and now accounts for a majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide. Here’s what you need to know.
If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.
Legal experts weigh in on Michael Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohys. Their story inspired the hit film "The Blind Side," which the NFL athlete claims he did not profit from.