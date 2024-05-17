Diddy’s Miami Beach mansion was raided in March. Now a shocking video surfaced

Amid his ongoing legal issues, Sean “Diddy” Combs just got hit with another bombshell on Friday.

CNN obtained exclusive footage of the rapper appearing to physically assault his ex-girlfriend Cassie Venture in newly released security footage from a now closed L.A. hotel in March 5, 2016.

READ MORE: Diddy’s alleged ‘mule’ won’t face prison time

In the clip viewed by the Miami Herald, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen running down the hallway in just a towel at the InterContinental in Century City.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING CONTENT

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

As Ventura, dressed in a hoodie and sweats, waits for the elevator, Combs grabs her, throws her to the ground and kicks her. As Ventura lies there prone, Combs is shown grabbing her bags, kicking her again and then dragging her off camera.

In another part of the clip, Ventura is still in the hallway, collecting herself and picking up a hotel phone. Combs suddenly appears and shoves her. He then sits down by a window and grabs an object and throws it her way.

The disturbing clips appears to line up with allegations Ventura made in a November federal lawsuit levied against the music star, alleging nearly a decade of violence, rape and abuse, starting in 2007.

READ MORE: Diddy posts dramatic video on Instagram

In the court papers, Ventura cited the incident saying that Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched” her in the face, “giving her a black eye.”

“After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her,” say the documents. “He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.” The suit adds that Combs “paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening.”

The 54-year-old hip hopper settled with his ex for an undisclosed amount just one day after the filing, but his lawyer Ben Brafman added at the time that the resolution was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

After the most recent footage went viral, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released a statement: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Combs — whose two mansions in Miami Beach and L.A. were raided in March after producer Rodney Jones filed a $30 million complaint against his former boss — previously denied all claims.

In a statement, Combs’ legal team called her accusations “offensive and outrageous,” and accused the singer of extortion.

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” the statement said. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day.”

Combs has yet to comment on the video release. But earlier this week, the father of five shared an Instagram post that simply read, “Time tells truth.”