America's Got Talent: Qualifiers 3

Business TechCrunch

A Japanese fund focused on early-stage, Asian deep tech startups is doubling down on the opportunity, despite a wider slowdown investing in moonshots globally. Tokyo-based Beyond Next Ventures is targeting up to ¥25 billion (about $168 million) for BNV Fund 3, its third fund, and today, the venture capital firm said it completed a first close of ¥10 billion (approximately $67.7 million -- money it will be using to invest in deep tech startups in fields like robotics and biotech. The firm aims to close the fund by March 2024 and plans to use the money for seed, Series A and later-stage rounds in around 25 companies, according to CEO of Beyond Next Ventures Tsuyoshi Ito.