The Americans: Start
In the series finale of The Americans, the Jennings face a choice that will change their lives forever.
In the series finale of The Americans, the Jennings face a choice that will change their lives forever.
Jennings's on-air wisecrack irks some viewers — and it's not the first time.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
Which couples uncoupled, which ones committed and who exchanged vows on the season-ender?
I don't need more stuff — and do I really need to be buying something for everyone I've ever met?
Forget about marveling at the wonder that is flying; going through an airport is still very much a hassle, and this is where Atlanta-based startup Travelsist can help. Founded by former flight attendant Veronica Woodruff, the startup was a Startup Battlefield company at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this year. At the time, I highlighted how it was part of a growing group of startups that make life easier for disabled individuals; but there are many more people that Travelsist can help, including working moms like Woodruff.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
Yesterday, X began rolling out Grok, the "rebellious" AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI startup, to Premium+ subscribers on X's platform. Today, Musk says that Grok's rollout to all U.S. Premium+ subscribers is now complete, but cautioned that the beta would face many issues, though it would be steadily improved. Japanese users, which is X's second-largest user base, would then follow with the aim of bringing Grok to "hopefully" all languages by "early 2024," the X owner said.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
Recent reports and comments from GM CEO Mary Barra suggest the automaker is looking to streamline the Bolt model lineup.
The way Pittsburgh plays just isn't sustainable, and at some point, being a threat to win in the playoffs has to outweigh the status quo of just making it.