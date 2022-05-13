American Pie Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas' Wife Colette Marino Files for Divorce

Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and Collette Nicholas arrive at the "American Reunion" Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on March 23, 2012 in Hollywood, California

American Pie actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and his wife, Colette Marino, have called it quits.

Marino, whose stage name is DJ Collete, filed for divorce Thursday after more than 14 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirms. (TMZ was first to report on the news.)

Court documents obtained by TMZ state that the pair has been separated since September 3, 2019, and cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup. In confirmation of the court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Nicholas' legal name is listed as Thomas N. Scarnechia.

The coupled married in 2007 and share son Nolan, 10, and daughter Zoë, 6, together.

A representative for Nicholas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nicholas was a child actor and played Chicago Cubs' Henry Rowengartner in the 1993 movie Rookie of the Year. The actor is also known for his recurring role in the American Pie franchise starring Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan and Eugene Levy.

Upon the arrival of the couple's first child in 2011, Nicholas told PEOPLE, "The first thing that Nolan did when he entered the world was grab one of the doctor's tools out of his hands. We might just have a future doctor in our midst!"

When they welcomed their daughter in 2016, the parents told PEOPLE what their son hoped to name his little sister.

"Nolan really wanted to name his little sister Princess Leia," they said. "Even though we're all big Star Wars fans, we decided to name her Zoë Dylan. Nolan agreed as long as she becomes a Jedi."