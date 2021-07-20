American Pickers star Frank Fritz says he hasn't spoken to Mike Wolfe for 2 years

Frank Fritz, one of the stars of History Channel's antiquing show American Pickers, hasn't appeared on the series in quite some time. Two years, as a matter of fact. His last appearance was in a March 2020 episode after featuring since 2010. Now, Fritz is spilling the tea.

According to him, he and fellow star Mike Wolfe, who's still appearing on the show in its current 22nd season, aren't on speaking terms. Though, he clarified, "I didn't leave the show. I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came."

"I haven't talked to Mike in two years," Fritz told The Sun in an interview. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."

Representatives for Wolfe and History Channel didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Fritz announced in a post on Facebook in 2013 that he has been suffering from Crohn's disease, which caused him to lose a significant amount of weight.

"I started losing weight and I ran with it... I have been exercising and eating good," he wrote, according to The Sun.

Fritz didn't disclose to the U.K. tabloid the exact reason for their falling out, but he hinted at friction surrounding their respective stardoms.

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent," Fritz said of Wolfe. "I can't even bend that far down to show you how much. That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith and there's Steven Tyler and he's the front man. I found my spot, I'm second and he's number one on the show. That's no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."

He went on to say that he believes Wolfe wants to bring in his brother to replace him on the show, which involves the hosts traveling across America in search of rare antiques and artifacts. "I don't know why he's behaving like that towards me," Fritz said.

Does this mean Fritz would never return to the show? He says "it's up to the network."

