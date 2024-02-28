'American Pickers' came to Peoria for a recent episode. Here's what we know

"American Pickers" visited a house and property owned by the Rupert family of Peoria in August.

A Peoria homestead will be featured in an episode of "American Pickers" airing at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, on the History Channel. All told, the pickers drove away with over 20 items at a price of almost $10,000.

Since 2010, "American Pickers" has followed antiques and collectibles hunters Mike Wolfe and colleagues as they travel the country seeking items to buy (or "pick") for restoration and resale in their shops, for clients, or for their personal collections.

In August, they took their search to Peoria, where they scoured the former home of a late repairman, veteran and collector. The pickers went through a house, a three-stall garage, a pole barn and a shed that once belonged to Glen Rupert. They weren't disappointed.

Who was Glen Rupert on 'American Pickers'?

Glen Rupert of Peoria was a Korean War veteran and longtime Caterpillar employee. An avid antiques collector, he traveled to auctions and sales around the country to find diamonds in the rough — "and plenty of junk, too," his obituary fondly recalled. He died in 2021 at age 89.

Who did 'American Pickers' visit in Peoria?

Glen Rupert's sons, Larry and Mark Rupert, were on hand when the pickers dropped by the Peoria property.

Robbie Wolfe and Jersey Jon showed up, as did a film crew. They perused Glen Rupert's collection of vintage "motorabilia," porcelain advertising signs, gas pumps, motor scooters, tools, World War II items and antique toys. "You name it, he had it," Mark Rupert said of his father's collection.

The pickers spent most of the day onsite. Robbie Wolfe was especially interested in the signs, while Jersey Jon was keen on the tools, Rupert said.

Negotiations were friendly but the parties couldn't always agree on a price, Rupert said. Among the items left behind was a Maytag Toy Racer, a motorized go-kart predating World War II.

Overall, Rupert said, "Both sides were pretty reasonable," and the pickers did offer some good prices. "I was surprised by the amount offered on a few items." They didn't play hardball, Rupert said. "They were great guys."

Rupert, 59, a factory automations specialist at Data Link Systems in Peoria, planned to view the episode at a watch party with family members.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria property featured on reality TV show 'American Pickers' in 2024