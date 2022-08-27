American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"

Corinne Heller
·2 min read

Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week.

The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.

On Aug. 26, Sam shared a photo of what appears to be a medical exam room or hospital room. She captioned the pic, "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone. I'm doing much better now." The singer also posted a photo of a scale resting next to a red fridge, writing, "100lbs is crazyyy [two crying emojis]...I seriously need help."

The New York-based performer started documenting her medical scare earlier in the week. On Aug. 24, Sam wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital," according to Heavy.

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

The outlet also reported that Sam later shared a video of a gift she received, saying, "Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!"

Samantha Diaz, Just Sam
Instagram

But the following day, Sam posted a video of herself wearing a mask, while the sounds of other patients and a beeping sound were heard in the background, according to Heavy. The outlet reported that she captioned the clip, "I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here tbh."

Just Sam, Samantha Diaz, Instagram
Instagram / Just Sam

Sam rose to fame competing on season three of ABC's American Idol in 2020 and winning what would become the first remote finale in the franchise's 20-year history.

Just Sam, Samantha Diaz, Instagram
Instagram / Just Sam

Two years prior, the star, who started her career performing on the subway, was the focus of a documentary titled Sam, Underground.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Recommended Stories

  • Sofia Richie Shares a Smooch with Fiancé Elliot Grainge During Her 24th Birthday Celebrations

    "A day filled with friends, family, and food !! 24✨✨" the model wrote on Instagram Friday

  • Ashvin Luximon Dies Of Aneurism: British TV Soap Actor Was 38

    British soap star Ashvin Luximon has died suddenly, age 38. The actor was best known for his role in long-running BBC soap EastEnders, where he played Asif Malik from 1999 to 2003. In total, Luximon appeared in 146 episodes. His family revealed that he died from an aneurism on July 23rd, and paid tribute to […]

  • Baby, toddler abandoned in Arizona desert

    A toddler and an infant are lucky to be alive after they were found abandoned in the southern Arizona desert, near the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument .

  • Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She Finally Said Yes to an ‘Exorcist’ Sequel

    To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Actors Studio — the legendary New York (and later Los Angeles) workshop co-founded by Elia Kazan in 1947 where Marlon Brando, James Dean, Paul Newman and scores of other acting heavyweights perfected their craft — the Academy Museum is hosting a series of Sunday screenings. It kicked off […]

  • Man lucky to be alive after falling 100 feet off cliff when it crumbled beneath him

    A man is lucky to be alive after he fell about 100 feet off of a cliff edge when it reportedly crumbled beneath him as he walked on it. The incident occurred at around dawn when the unnamed man was walking along cliffs in Moss Beach in San Mateo County, California -- approximately 22 miles south of San Francisco -- and the cliff edge gave way beneath his feet causing him to fall an estimated 100 feet, according to CAL FIRE San Mateo. Coastside Fire subsequently arrived and were able to pull the man to safety within 22 minutes of their arrival, CAL FIRE San Mateo said in a tweet along with a short video of the miraculous rescue.

  • White House pastry chef who worked under five presidents dies at 78

    Roland Mesnier, who served as White House pastry chef for five presidents, died on Friday at an assisted living home in Burke, Va., at the age of 78. His son, George Mesnier, told The Washington Post that he died due to complications from cancer. Roland Mesnier was first hired at the White House in 1979…

  • Final score, recap, highlights: Carolina Panthers 21, Buffalo Bills 0

    The Buffalo Bills were shut out and Matt Araiza did not play in their final preseason game.

  • They were sexually assaulted in prison. An overwhelmed mental health system failed to help

    “I’m on edge, I am constantly living in fear of being hurt, raped again… Please be understanding with me and the situation I am in,” one woman wrote in an email to prison staff.

  • Why Selling Sunset 's Jason Oppenheim Feels Guilty Over Chrishell Stause Split

    Jason Oppenheim still feels guilty about letting down Selling Sunset fans who loved his relationship with Chrishell Stause. Read on to find out why.

  • See Jennifer Lopez serenade Ben Affleck at their wedding as they honeymoon in Italy

    New Bennifer wedding details continue to trickle out — she performed at their reception! — as they are photographed on their Italian honeymoon.

  • NFL senior advisor Rita Smith on Deshaun Watson: “I feel like he’s playing us”

    In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse. On Friday, an advisor [more]

  • School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

    With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists and social workers to stand up inside a hotel conference room. “Rhythm making offers the body a different kind of predictability that you can do every single day,” said Daniels, a former school counselor who created The Regulated Classroom which trains teachers on how to manage their own nervous system and, in turn, reduce stress in the classroom.

  • See the current water levels of the Pearl River as it approaches flood crest

    The Pearl River continues to rise thanks to heavy rainfall. See the latest river level measurements across the Jackson area and the state.

  • Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000

    Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday. The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation. The monsoon season, which began earlier than normal this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas.

  • Drone footage shows submerged houses in Pakistan

    STORY: Relief workers were seen using boats to provide medical assistance and food supplies to locals in Dera Ghazi Khan, with large portions of the city resembling a lake.Drone footage also showed the flooded streets of the city of Hyderabad, the second largest city in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan.Residents in Hyderabad said they were compelled to carry out daily routine in miserable conditions.Historic monsoon rains and flooding across Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said on Thursday (August 25), calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions."Pakistan has called on the international community to help as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered massive floods, killing more than 900 people.

  • Jennifer & Bill Aydin Celebrated Their 20th Anniversary with the Most Lavish Meal

    On August 23, Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin had a fancy dinner date in Manhattan to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, and the following night, they headed to Brooklyn for yet another lavish meal. “It took 20 [years] to get here, so we’re going to spend more than just a day celebrating,” Jennifer captioned an Instagram photo from her August 24 dining experience with Bill. In her Instagram Stories, Jennifer showed every incredible detail of their dinner at The River Café. To start, The Rea

  • 7-year-old Zara has millions of TikTok followers thanks to her hugely popular lip-syncing videos. But raising a child influencer has its challenges.

    Ben and his daughter Zara began posting on TikTok when she was just five years old. Now the pair have millions of followers and are navigating fame.

  • Maggie O’Farrell: the mysterious death of a teenage duchess that inspired my new novel

    Most of the time, it’s impossible to pinpoint the moment a novel begins, when the initial idea is sparked. Books tend to creep up, with stealthy purpose, to lurk behind you, until one day you turn around and are taken by surprise to find them there.

  • Nearly 6,000 fans fill Moby Arena to see Colorado State volleyball take down North Carolina

    The CSU volleyball team opened the season with a four-set win over power-conference opponent North Carolina in Moby Arena

  • Pakistan floods: Monsoons bring misery to millions in Pakistan

    Historic downpours and major floods have battered the nation since June, killing hundreds.