'American Idol' veteran and her 16-time Grammy-winning husband are eliminated on 'Masked Singer'

The final two Group B singers performed on The Masked Singer Wednesday night, and between the Banana Split and the Queen of Hearts, sadly, it was the Banana Split who had to, well, split.

The Banana Split's reveal wasn't entirely surprising. Most of the panelists and viewers had previously guessed correctly. The ice cream scoop half of the Banana Split was singer and actress Katharine McPhee , who first gained popularity as the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006, and later received widespread attention when she starred in NBC's musical TV series Smash in 2012 and in all four seasons of CBS's action drama series Scorpion. The banana half was McPhee's husband, 16-time Grammy award-winning music producer and composer David Foster .

Even though McPhee and Foster have been married for over three years, the couple still occasionally receives judgment over their 35-year age difference. However, on Wednesday, McPhee had something to say about that, as she shared, "We are not a conventional relationship. There can be lots of quick judgments about me and him together. And we just thought, wow, this is such a cool opportunity to present ourselves. We just truly love each other, and it's best not to judge people, right?"