‘American Idol’s’ Platinum Ticket Trio: Watch Abi Carter, Odell Bunton Jr. and Julia Gagnon sing ‘California Dreamin’ [Full Performance]

The Platinum Ticket trio of Abi Carter, Odell Bunton Jr. and Julia Gagnon kicked off Hollywood Week on “American Idol” with a special performance of “California Dreamin'” by the Mamas & the Papas Sunday night. Although they earned the right to skip the first round, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie wanted the other 140 contestants to see what they were up against. Watch the full uncut performance that didn’t air during the episode below.

Following their show-stopping performance, the remaining hopefuls each took the stage to perform in the Idol Arena, leading to the biggest cut in “American Idol” history. On Monday night Abi, Odell and Julia will rejoin the competition as they fight for a spot in Season 22’s Top 24. Those who make the cut will sing for America’s vote from Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

