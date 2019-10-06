American Idol Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are Married! All the Details from Their 'Rustic' Texas Wedding

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are married!

The former American Idol contestants (who met during their respective runs on season 16 of the show in 2018) tied the knot in Garrison, Texas, on Saturday in front of 100 guests at wedding and event venue Union Springs — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” Barrett told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. “We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season.”

Barrett, 19, said that she and Foehner, 23, decided on their venue because of their love of Texas — where Foehner is from — and the woods.

“I spent a lot of time [in Texas] this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax,” Barrett said. “The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.”

Throughout the space, the couple decorated with plum and blush décor that brought their “rustic” theme to life.

“Texas is such a perfect backdrop for the start of our marriage,” Barrett said. “The setting of our wedding in the woods really influenced the décor and feel of our big day.”

One of the couple’s good friends, Jeremy Vuolo (the husband of Counting On star Jinger Duggar), married them. They wrote their own vows, and Barrett anticipated they both “absolutely” would cry during the special moment.

“We’re both excited to make such a serious and holy commitment before the Lord, with our friends and family there to support us and celebrate,” Barrett said. “Becoming one family has been the thing we’ve looked forward to most.”

Along with Vuolo, recognizable names on the couple’s wedding guest list included their fellow Idol season 16 contestants Caleb Lee Hutchinson — who was one of Foehner’s groomsmen — and Catie Turner.

Barrett wore a gown by Martina Liana for the ceremony and reception, and she said she didn’t have to try on “too many” dresses before landing on the perfect one.

“I was fortunate to find one pretty quickly, and I absolutely LOVE it,” “The Good Ones” singer said.

At the reception, Barrett and Foehner picked the 1959 instrumental song “Sleep Walk” by Santo and Johnny Farina for their first dance as a married couple.

“It’s such a beautiful melody,” Barrett said. “It feels really cinematic and special, and I think it’s going to make the moment memorable for us.”