American Horror Stories: The Organ Auction
A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry.
A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry.
Threads is going to make an effort to moderate more of the user-generated content on the platform.
Hasbro is laying off another 1,100 employees while online toy sales are booming.
Apple first announced its Journal app for iOS 17 back in June, but it only just became available on Monday, nearly three months after iOS 17 itself came out.
2024 Genesis G80 Electrified new base trim lowers price by $5,580. Advanced is the new entry-level; Prestige price also comes down $630.
Popular photo-editing software company Capture One is ending its free Express tier on January 30. It's hoping to steer consumers toward the Pro plan that costs, at minimum, $24 each month.
Snapchat is releasing a few new AI powered features for Snapchat+ subscribers, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, subscribers can now create and send AI-generated images based on a text prompt. In addition to getting access to a new AI extend tool, subscribers can now also use the app's Dream selfie feature with friends.
Adobe today launched an update to Spectrum, the design system the company has used as the basis for all of its app and web experiences for the last 10 years. Called Spectrum 2 (no surprise there), this new design system backs off a bit from the austerity of the current Spectrum design and adds quite a few more splashes of color to, as the company says, "make Adobe tools even more intuitive, inclusive, and joyful to use across platforms, while supporting our mission of enabling Creativity for All." You can already find parts of Spectrum 2 in recent Adobe web apps like its Firefly generative AI service, Adobe Express and some of the new Adobe Acrobat web experiences.
The up-and-coming social app BeReal continues to vie for users' attention with more and more bells and whistles. Next week, BeReal is rolling out two major new features: Behind the Scenes and RealGroups. Behind the Scenes functions like an iOS Live Photo, showing a few seconds of video recorded right before taking a photo; RealGroups lets you share your BeReal with a smaller group of friends, and you'll be able to direct message within that group.
Google details where you can access purchased content in preparation for the complete phaseout of Google Play Movies and TV.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.