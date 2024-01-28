'American Fiction,' 'Poor Things' get box-office boost from Oscar nominations

Movie theaters and audiences settled for seconds this weekend. With no new wide releases on the schedule, a mob of holdovers sustained the North American box office, which was led by “The Beekeeper” in its third week of release.

The Jason Statham action movie earned $7.4 million to take the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates Sunday. It was down only 14% from the previous weekend and brings its running domestic total to $42.3 million. Globally, it has crossed $100 million.

The “Mean Girls” musical, which is also in its third weekend, was close behind, with $7.3 million. The movie has now earned $60.8 million in North America.

In third place, “Wonka" added $5.9 million in its seventh weekend as the Timothée Chalamet-led musical inches closer to $200 million domestic. It’s currently at $195.2 million in North America and $552 million globally.

Rounding out the top five were “Migration,” with $5.1 million, which pushed the animated film past the $100 million mark domestically, and the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” with $4.8 million, bringing its total to $71.2 million.

Jeffrey Wright stars as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, a literature professor and author at a crossroads in both life and career in writer/director Cord Jefferson’s satire "American Fiction."

This was the first moviegoing weekend following Oscar nominations. While many top contenders are already available to watch at home, including “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Holdovers,” several films still in theaters got sizable boosts from the buzz. “American Fiction,” nominated for five awards, including best picture and best actor for Jeffrey Wright, got a 65% bump in its seventh week, with $2.9 million in ticket sales.

“Poor Things,” nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actress for Emma Stone, got a 43% boost from last weekend with an estimated $3 million. The Yorgos Lanthimos film has now earned $51.1 million globally.

Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) quickly becomes tired of boorish love interest Duncan (Mark Ruffalo) in the dark comedy "Poor Things."

2024 Oscar nominations were announced: Here's a look at who made the list

And “The Zone of Interest,” which had five nominations, including best picture and best director for Jonathan Glazer, expanded to 317 screens, where it earned $1.1 million. The studio said most audiences in top markets were under 35.

Leading Oscar nominee “Oppenheimer” played in 1,262 theaters, where the Christopher Nolan atomic bomb biopic earned an additional million dollars this weekend. Another 1,140 screens were added for Oscar contender “The Holdovers,” which is also streaming on Peacock. It added an estimated $520,000, bringing its running total to $19.3 million. “The Holdovers” also earned $3.3 million internationally for a $31.2 million global total.

Final numbers are expected Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oscar nods boost 'Poor Things,' 'American Fiction' at box office