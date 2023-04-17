'American Auto' sneak peek: 'The market is about to open'

Watch an exclusive clip from the series finale of the NBC comedy

Video Transcript

- The market is about to open.

- What's the price?

- $55.13.

- So we only need to get it up 3 points by the end of the day, easy.

- $3.01. If we're at $58.14 by the end of the day, we all keep our jobs. $58.13, we're all fired.

- We're going to make it. All of Wall Street watches the show. We've just got to hit the talking points.

- Right. The $10,000 Pika is the most affordable car in its class. It's available for preorder starting today.

- And if they ask why we're selling direct--

- How about the dealers hated it so much, they refused to sell it.

- No, not that one.

- The Pika is a car for the people, so why not offer it directly to the people?

- Wow, I almost believe that. And I know you're lying.

- [LAUGHS]

- And if you get asked a question that you can't handle, just say, I feel positive and confident about it.

- I've done a lot of TV, Sadie. I'm a pro. They won't even need to edit me.

- Well, it's live, so they can't.

- Wait, what? What if I say something I'm not supposed to, and there's no take backs? Like what if I just suddenly start shouting, penis?

- Why would you start shouting, penis?

- Because I'm not supposed to.

- Wesley, just breathe. And remember, I'm positive and confident.

- Positive and confident, positive and confident. OK. That helps.

- You know, it's funny. Now that Wesley said the word "penis," it's all I can think about-- penis, penis, penis, penis, penis.