Season 18 of NBC’s summer mainstay America’s Got Talent concluded Wednesday night with a finale at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium which culminated with Adrian Stoica & Hurricane named the winners.

Also Wednesday night, NBC announced officially that America’s Got Talent has been renewed for Season 19, which will air next summer. Current judges Simon Cowell — who is also creator and executive producer — Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara as well as host Terry Crews are all set to return. Auditions are already underway.

The Season 18 finale featured the top 11 finalists performing alongside guests, including chef and television personality Cat Cora, songwriter Diane Warren, singers Jason Derulo and Leona Lewis, musician Jon Batiste, America’s Got Talent season 17 winner the Mayyas and band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Italian dog trainer Stoica and his dog Hurricane won the show’s $1 million grand prize and the chance to join merica’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The two have been performing all over the world for approximately eight years. In 2017, Stoica made it to the Italia’s Got Talent”semi-finals and in 2018 and 2022 he participated in Romania’s Got Talent.

America’s Got Talent is on pace to be the most-watched summer broadcast alternative series for 18 consecutive years.

