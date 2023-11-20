‘America First’ Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene prints book in Canada

A new book by the far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – a leading supporter of Donald Trump’s “America First” policies and founder of the America First Caucus, which called for “meaningful work for American workers and their families” – was printed in Canada.

The information is included on the copyright page of the book, MTG, which will be published in the US on Tuesday.

In an endorsement, Trump himself calls Greene “one of the most fierce warriors in Congress for American First and all it stands for”, adding: “Her America First credentials are forged in steel.”

Greene’s Canadian-printed book is produced by Winning Team Publishing, a firm co-founded by Donald Trump Jr which has also put out books by the former president and Kari Lake, the Arizona US Senate candidate and election denier.

Obtaining a copy of MTG, the Guardian reported its false claim that no Democrats stayed in the US House chamber on January 6, to defend it from rioters Trump sent to stop certification of his defeat by Joe Biden.

Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and former soldier who did defend the chamber, called Greene’s claim “patently false”.

On Monday, representatives for the congresswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the choice to print her book abroad. Nor did Sergio Gor, co-founder of Winning Team Publishing with Donald Trump Jr.

A copy of Lake’s book, Unafraid, contained no information on where it was printed.

Winning Team also publishes Our Journey Together and Letters to Trump, books about Trump’s presidency and communications with world leaders. Winning Team offers Letters to Trump at $99 unsigned and $399 signed. MTG costs $30 unsigned and $49.99 signed.

Letters to Trump says it was “proudly printed in the United States of America”.

The origins of pro-Trump merchandise have been questioned before. In 2019, fact-checkers debunked claims that Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” red baseball caps were made in China.

Greene’s Canadian-printed book is dedicated to her father, Robert David Taylor, “a forgotten American who never finished college … served in the Vietnam war and became a millionaire through hard work because he lived the American dream”.

Greene rose from gym ownership to Congress, winning a seat in 2020. Achieving notoriety through conspiracy-laced rhetoric and confrontational behaviour, she founded the America First Caucus in 2021.

According to a document obtained by Punchbowl News, the caucus aims “to promote congressional policies that are to the long-term benefit of the American nation”.

The document added: “The North Star of any policy proposal will be that which serves the American people, and any consequential analysis of policy platforms must be based on this first principle.”

Under “Trade”, the document said: “Politicians on both sides of the aisle have outsourced America’s manufacturing for decades, offshoring jobs, deflating wages and destroying communities, particularly in rural America … the America First Caucus believes it is time to stop worshipping at the altar of idealised free trade, and actually deliver for American workers.

“… Pretending that rising GDP or faster access to higher-quality products is always better than meaningful work for American workers and their families is a betrayal of our values and demonstrates complete ignorance of long-term consequences.”

The document attracted significant criticism for its contention, under “Immigration”, that “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions”.

Like the US, Canada was formed from a British colony. However, it is also home to a large French population, just one of a rich array of minority groups.