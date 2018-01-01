America Ferrera announces pregnancy in cutest New Year's way

America Ferrera has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. (Paul Archuleta via Getty Images)

America Ferrera has an eventful year planned.

The “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore” actress revealed on New Year’s Eve that she is pregnant with her first child.

Ferrera posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday that showed her and husband Ryan Piers Williams wearing goofy party glasses and holding a baby’s outfit. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” read the caption.

The anticipated arrival would mean that Ferrera and her “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars would all be mothers, Entertainment Tonight reported, noting that Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn already have children.

Ferrera, 33, and Williams, 36, were married in 2011.