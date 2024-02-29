AMC Theatres to Release Three New Nicole Kidman-Led Ads

AMC Theatres will release three new Nicole Kidman-led ads in its theaters starting in March, Variety has confirmed.

On March 1, a new 30-second version of the “We Make Movies Better” ad will make its theatrical debut at AMC locations nationwide. AMC Theatres will then rotate in two other never-before-seen-in-theaters versions of the original pre-show ad in the coming months.

“The main theme of the campaign remains the same: With state-of-the-art technology, luxurious amenities, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, AMC Theatres is the ultimate destination for moviegoers seeking unparalleled cinematic experiences. Quite simply, We Make Movies Better,” a statement from AMC reads.

AMC Theatres launched the “We Make Movies Better” ad campaign, featuring Oscar winner Kidman, in the fall of 2021. The ad is known for the line, “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”

In celebration of the campaign’s one-year anniversary, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray spoke to Variety in 2022 about writing the iconic AMC ad.

“I was trying to think, ‘What do I so cherish about the movie-going experience?’ And, ‘Why is it so important for people to hear stories along with 1,000 other strangers?’ And what occurred to me was there are certain cathartic experiences that movies provide for us,” Ray said of iconic “heartbreak” line. “We see our characters go through hell, and we get to cry about that. There’s something very cleansing about it because it feels bad. But it doesn’t feel like what they’re feeling. They’re walking through the feeling for us. They’re walking through the devastation for us. And, so, our heartbreak does feel good in a place like that.”

