AMC Nabs ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’ Reimagining From Disney

A retelling of the story of Captain Nemo is on the move — and not just under the ocean.

AMC Networks has grabbed linear and streaming rights to Nautilus — a reimagining of Jules Verne’s classic novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea — in the United States and Canada. The series, which hails from British companies Moonriver TV and All3Media-owned Seven Stories, was initially set for Disney+, which picked it up to series in August 2021. After scrapping the show earlier this year as part of a content writedown, however, Disney Entertainment has licensed Nautilus to AMC and its sibling streamer AMC+, which plan to air the series in 2024.

“Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes,” said Ben Davis, executive vp original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We are looking forward to bringing it to AMC+ and AMC as a special television event next year.”

Nautilus will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif, Star Trek: Discovery), an Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him. He sets sail with his crew on board the awe-inspiring submarine of the title, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds.

Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont and Céline Menville also star, and Richard E Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor make guest appearances in the series.

Verne’s novel was previously the basis for Disney’s 1954 movie that starred James Mason as Nemo, among a number of other adaptations.

Moonriver TV CEO Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories CEO Anand Tucker developed Nautilus and produce alongside writer and executive producer James Dormer and exec producers Johanna Devereaux, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock and Daisy Gilbert. Cameron Welsh serves as producer. Michael Matthews is the lead director.

“We are so thrilled to present the epic adventures of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine The Nautilus alongside the other incredible AMC universes,” Marchand and Tucker said in a statement. “The series will take viewers on a breathtaking journey with Nemo and his crew, battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire.”

