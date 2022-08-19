Ambulance Seen Leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia Home Before Wedding Celebration with Jennifer Lopez

An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia compound, as he and Jennifer Lopez prepare to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family.

The ambulance arrived at the estate and transported a patient to a Savannah-area hospital, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the emergency vehicle can be seen exiting the property as Affleck's car follows behind.

Further photos show Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.

Affleck, 50, and wife Lopez, 53, are in town in the southern state to celebrate their wedding. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas last month.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Affleck and Lopez, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. They married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.

"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE of the intimate midnight nuptials at the time. "That's all they asked for."

The couple jetted off to Europe soon after and were spotted around Paris with their children, including at a 53rd birthday dinner for Lopez.

Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The couple and their kids were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, as they prepared to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family.

Affleck and Lopez stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively told PEOPLE. The family also went shopping in downtown Savannah, near Affleck's 87-acre compound.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

Victor also noted, "The group was so low-key and gracious."