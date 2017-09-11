Amber Tamblyn Claims James Woods Tried to Pick Her Up When She Was 16: 'Even Better, He Said'

The drama all started when Woods called out Armie Hammer's new film -- which portrays a 24-year-old man dating a 17-year-old boy -- on Twitter...

Amber Tamblyn and Armie Hammer are calling out James Woods.

In response to a Twitter exchange between Hammer and Woods, Tamblyn claimed on the thread that Woods had hit on her and a friend in the past, when she was 16-years-old.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once,” Tamblyn claimed on Twitter. “He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I'm 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

To back up and give context to all this, Tamblyn’s tweet was in reply to Hammer’s clapback at a shady tweet Woods, 70, sent out, directed at Hammer’s upcoming gay romance movie, Call Me By Your Name. The film, which hits theaters on Nov. 24, already achieved critical acclaim at Sundance and at this weekend’s Toronto International Film Festival, and it depicts a relationship between a 24-year-old and 17-year-old in 1980s Italy. (The country’s age of consent is 14.)

“As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency,” Woods tweeted, using the hashtag, “#NAMBLA.”

Hours later, Hammer called out Woods’ judgment, writing, “Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?”

Woods has indeed been linked to women decades younger than him. In 2007, Woods began dating then-19-year-old Ashley Madison for over six years. After the two split, Woods, 66, began dating then-20-year-old Kristen Bauguess in 2013.

Woods has yet to respond to Tamblyn’s allegations, and ET has reached out to the actor's representatives for comment. However, since the exchange, Woods has apparently blocked Hammer on Twitter.

Last year, after leaked audio showed then-candidate Donald Trump bragging about grabbing women in their privates without consent, Tamblyn went public with her own claims of being sexually assaulted by someone in her past.

