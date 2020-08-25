Amber Tamblyn designs face mask that mocks MAGA: 'Are We Great Again Yet?'

Amber Tamblyn is using her face mask to make a major statement.

The actress and activist has revealed on Instagram that she’s designed a face mask which makes a pointed reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. The former Joan of Arcadia star’s latest post shows her modeling a MAGA-red covering emblazoned with the words “Are We Great Again Yet?”

“With more than 175,000 COVID deaths, 16 million people unemployed, thousands of children separated from their families and caged, I have just one question,” the star captioned the post.

Also certain to rile up the president’s fanbase: The mask was designed to benefit NARAL Pro-Choice America, the nonprofit organization advocating for abortion rights, birth control access, paid parental leave and other reproductive issues; $5 from every sale of the mask (priced at $25 for a set of three) will go to the group.

Tamblyn’s post has elicited strong reactions from commenters siding with Trump, while some fans have cheered her on but worried that the mask might be mistaken from a distance for an actual MAGA endorsement. Those wary of the polarizing red can also opt for a black or navy blue version.

Otherwise, the Tired of Winning store stocking the mask has other options sure to appeal to those looking to resist germs and the White House in one fell swoop, with slogans including “But Her Emails,” “Science” and “11/03/20” (aka Election Day).

Those on the other end of the political spectrum, meanwhile, need only look to the Trump campaign store for a real-deal MAGA mask, a variety of which are offered in red, white, blue, black or camo.

