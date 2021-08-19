Amber Rose's Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards Admits to Cheating on Her with 12 Women

Amber Rose's partner, music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, has admitted to cheating on her.

Shortly after the SlutWalk founder, 37, accused him of having affairs with 12 different people on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, Edwards appeared on Instagram Live with DJ Big Von to discuss the accusations.

When asked what he thought when he saw Rose's post, Edwards said, "I thought, 'S—, I got caught.' I got caught before, you know what I'm saying? And she's just had enough, obviously."

He added, "I love her, though. That's, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But...I like women."

"At the end I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…" he continued. "It's just who I am, and it's not how she wants to be loved."

Edwards added that he knows Rose "tried to put up with it and look the other way," but "she couldn't, and I'm not mad at her."

"I know that I could stop [cheating]," he said. "I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that."

Rose shares 22-month-old son Slash Electric with Edwards. She also has an 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

In her messages on Wednesday, Rose wrote that she's "tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes."

"All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him," continued Rose. "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f— him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

While Rose refused to name the people involved, explaining she's "not in the business of ruining lives," she did imply that her relationship is over due to the heating.

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," she wrote. "As for him... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."

The mother of two was first romantically linked to Edwards in 2018, making their public debut as a couple at the fourth annual SlutWalk.

Rose opened up about her relationship with Edwards in January 2019, writing on her Instagram that he "came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships."

"I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again," she wrote at the time. "So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much."

"Happy Mother's Day! ❤️ I love you," he wrote in a May 9 post. "I still look @ Slash & can't believe he's mine. Thank u 4 choosing me. Slash, Bash, & myself are forever blessed 2 have ur light in our life, & share this life with u. Happy mommy's day."