Amber Rose Just Announced She’s Pregnant With a Baby Boy

Muva is pregnant with baby #2! Amber Rose announced she’s expecting a son with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards on Wednesday. Sharing a photo while getting an ultrasound, she revealed her baby bump. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” Amber wrote. As expected, […]

Amber Rose announced she’s expecting a son with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards on Wednesday. Sharing a photo while getting an ultrasound, she revealed her baby bump.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” Amber wrote.

As expected, her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa is pumped for the new addition.

“Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!” she added.

Amber Rose and AE have been together since October.

Just last week, Muva stopped to pose with a fan at Westfield Mall in Topanga. Fans were quick to wonder if she was pregnant because she was sporting baggy clothing and the fan covered up Amber’s belly with a love heart.

Celebrities are already commenting too.

Demi Lovato wrote, “Congrats mama!!” and funny man Chris Rock posted, “Noooooooooooooo!”

