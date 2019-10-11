Amber Rose and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Welcome Son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards

Are you ready to rock? As this baby certainly is!

Amber Rose gave birth to her first son with her music-executive boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards on Thursday night.

And the pair made sure to give their little bundle of joy a very musical name, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Edwards, 32, announced his son’s arrival on Instagram just hours after Rose, 35, revealed she was in labor.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” he wrote in awe of his partner’s strength.

“I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

While Slash Electric Alexander is the couple’s first child together, Rose is also a mom to 6½-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Both parents announced that Rose was expecting her second child in April with heartfelt posts on social media.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote on Instagram. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

AE also shared the excitement, writing alongside the same photo, “Even when it’s dark … My SON will shine.”

“I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy,” he continued on the snapshot featuring Rose getting a sonogram. “I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the bitches @?’ 🤣💙 ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity).”

In late September, Rose shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump under an all-blue ensemble with the caption, “Wow us Women are Amazing.”

She also posted an update on her “Big Boy” earlier that month, stating that she was nine months pregnant.

“Almost there! 👶🏽🙏🏽🥰🤰🏼,” she captioned the selfie video. “I Love you @ae4president Thank you for this Wonderful Gift! P.S I’m literally out of breath just standing up 😒😩🤷🏼‍♀️ #LibraBaby.”

Singer Kehlani, who welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi this past March, left a compliment on the post. “YOU FINE SIS,” she wrote, while April Love Geary commented, “Pregnant amber is my favorite I think 💕.”

Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rose wrote about her excitement of having her second child this year. “God is good. I’m baking my baby in paradise right now. I hope everyone has a wonderful day and blessings and health and happiness,” she said in the post.

It wasn’t the easiest pregnancy for Rose, though. In May, she revealed she’d been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness she also faced while pregnant with her first son.

“I said I was going to document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with Sebastian, ’cause with Sebastian I had hyperemesis, and I have hyperemesis again with this baby,” she said in an Instagram video.

Rose added that while she made attempts to get her life back to normal by visiting the salon, she had to spend much of her time sleeping: “I try to be cute and get my hair done and then I just slept in it and messed it up.”