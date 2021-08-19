Amber Rose Accuses Partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards of Cheating: 'I've Been Suffering in Silence'

Amber Rose

Amber Rose has accused her partner, music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.

The SlutWalk founder, 37, shared a scathing message about infidelity to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, writing, "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes."

"All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him," continued Rose, who shares 22-month-old son Slash Electric with Edwards. "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f— him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

While Rose refused to name the people involved, explaining she's "not in the business of ruining lives," she did imply that her relationship is over due to the alleged cheating.

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," she wrote. "As for him... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."

Although she does not identify Edwards by name in her post, the Last Kings Records artist and Universal Music Group executive has been her partner for the past three years.

PEOPLE has reached out to Edwards for comment.

In a separate post, Rose called out her "raging narcissistic mom," saying that she "can get the f— out of my life too."

"I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love," she added. "I've been suffering in silence for a long time and I can't take it anymore. That's why I've been so quiet. I've been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not."

Rose is also mother to 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

The mother of two was first romantically linked to Edwards in 2018, making their public debut as a couple at the fourth annual SlutWalk.

Rose opened up about her relationship with Edwards in January 2019, writing on her Instagram that he "came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships."

"I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again," she wrote at the time. "So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much."

In the wake of Rose's allegations, it appears that she has deleted all but one 2020 post on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Edwards' posts about Rose — including his Mother's Day tribute to the star — remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Happy Mother's Day! ❤️ I love you," he wrote in a May 9 post. "I still look @ Slash & can't believe he's mine. Thank u 4 choosing me. Slash, Bash, & myself are forever blessed 2 have ur light in our life, & share this life with u. Happy mommy's day."