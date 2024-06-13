Amber Portwood's Fiancé Gary Wayt Spotted After Being Reported Missing

Originally appeared on E! Online

There's an update in Gary Wayt's disappearance case.

Days after Wayt, who is engaged to Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, was reported missing by the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina, authorities have shed light on his possible whereabouts.

Portwood's fiancé was seen in Oklahoma on video footage June 11, Bryson City police officials confirmed in a statement to E! News, over 900 miles away from where he was last spotted with Portwood two days prior.

The latest update on the investigation into Wayt's mysterious disappearance comes just hours after the MTV star spoke out about the situation, sharing a plea for help.

"Listen to me," Portwood explained on a YouTube live show with Elle Bee June 11. "He is missing. This is a huge deal. His parents, everybody is very worried. I'm worried."

The 34-year-old also became emotional as she addressed rumors that the couple had a huge argument before he was reported missing.

"There was not a big blowout fight," she noted. "He is a missing person right now. All the police officers. Everybody is looking for him. I am praying for anybody that sees him. Nobody has found him or heard from him yet. They only know that he was in a Walgreens alone on camera. That is all that we know."

As the reality star—who is mom to daughter Leah, 15, with ex Gary Shirley, and son James, 5, with ex Andrew Glennon—explained, she's just hoping for the best.

"We have not had explosive fights, we are in love," she shared. "This man asked me to be with him. This man then asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship."

Portwood also advised everyone to keep her in their thoughts during this time.

"Please do not think the harshest things right now," she said. "Pray. Do whatever your religion is. Just hope that he's okay."

